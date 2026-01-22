Hiremii posts record revenue and gross profit

Lauren Hayes caught up with Andrew Hornby, Managing Director and CEO of Hiremii (ASX:HMI), to discuss the company’s record quarterly results, capital deployment and outlook through FY26.
About
Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI)
is a technology-driven full-service recruitment company with two core business components; Hiremii Technology, a cloud-based platform which uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate and improve recruitment and onboarding processes, pre-vetting and shortlisting candidates based on employers’ specific requirements, and Inverse Group, a growing recruitment business that provides specialist white collar recruitment services to the energy, resources and technology sectors.