Hiremii posts record revenue and gross profit

Interviews

by Finance News Network January 22, 2026 06:28 PM


Lauren Hayes caught up with Andrew Hornby, Managing Director and CEO of Hiremii (ASX:HMI), to discuss the company’s record quarterly results, capital deployment and outlook through FY26.

About
Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI) is a technology-driven full-service recruitment company with two core business components; Hiremii Technology, a cloud-based platform which uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate and improve recruitment and onboarding processes, pre-vetting and shortlisting candidates based on employers’ specific requirements, and Inverse Group, a growing recruitment business that provides specialist white collar recruitment services to the energy, resources and technology sectors.

 


