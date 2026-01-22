Ainsworth Extends Takeover Bid for Game Technology

Kjerulf Ainsworth has extended his off-market partial takeover bid for Ainsworth Game Technology (AGT) by another week. The bid, initially launched to acquire the remaining 2.9 per cent of shares in AGT not already owned by Ainsworth, will now remain open until January 30, unless further extended or withdrawn. Ainsworth Game Technology is a gaming machine developer and supplier, specialising in innovative gaming technology. The company’s products include a range of slot machines and gaming solutions for casinos and gaming venues.

Ainsworth previously held 7.3 per cent of AGT shares before commencing the takeover bid in October. He is permitted to increase his stake to 9.99 per cent without needing licensing approvals in the states where AGT operates. This partial takeover bid involves Ainsworth offering to purchase almost 2.9 per cent of AGT’s shares at a price of $1.30 per share.

The extension provides shareholders with additional time to consider the offer. Investors are advised to review the bidder’s statement and any target’s statement released by Ainsworth Game Technology, and if in doubt, seek professional financial advice before making any decisions regarding their shares. The outcome of the takeover bid remains subject to shareholder acceptance and any further developments.