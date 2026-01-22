Red Hill Minerals Completes Maiden Diamond Drilling Program at Broken Hill Project

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX: RHI) has announced the results of its maiden diamond drill program at the Broken Hill Project in New South Wales. Red Hill Minerals is focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The Broken Hill Project forms part of the Company’s Curnamona Earn-In Joint Venture with Peel Mining Limited (ASX: PEX) in the Curnamona Province, an area with Tier 1 potential for lead-zinc-silver deposits. The program targeted prospective stratigraphic horizons and associated lead-zinc-silver Broken Hill Type (BHT) mineralisation.

Assays have been received from a five-hole, 3,734-metre diamond drilling program targeting prospective stratigraphic horizons at Dementus, Woolly and Immortan, and polymetallic copper-gold mineralisation at K1. At the Dementus Target, encouraging assay results from drillhole 25DMDD001 highlight broad lead dominant BHT mineralisation within stacked lode horizons. A mineralised interval of 91.1 metres at 0.1% lead and 0.3 grams per tonne silver from 328 metres was intersected within an extensive BHT lode horizon package of over 250 metres starting from 263 metres downhole.

Further assays from a deeper zone at Dementus intersected within 25DMDD001 included a broad zone of zinc alteration of 152.6 metres at 0.2% zinc and 1.3 grams per tonne silver from 658 metres. Assays received from the Woolly, Immortan and K1 targets include 81 metres at 0.1% zinc and 0.2 grams per tonne silver from 315 metres in 25WLDD001 at the Woolly Target, 7 metres at 0.2% copper, 0.6 grams per tonne silver and 0.1 grams per tonne gold from 221 metres in 25IMDD001 at the Immortan Target, and 1 metre at 0.3 grams per tonne gold, 0.7 grams per tonne silver and 0.2% copper from 433 metres in 25K1DD001 at the K1 Target.

Red Hill plans to prioritise follow up exploration work at the Dementus Target, with high resolution gravity and Audio-magnetotelluric (AMT) surveys scheduled to commence in February. The company believes that the stacking of BHT lode horizons, presence of alteration mineralogy and lead dominant sulphide assemblages may indicate proximity toward a vent source in the Lower Broken Hill Group (BHG).