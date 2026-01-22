Ainsworth Takeover Offer Extended by Kjerulf Ainsworth

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI) has announced an extension to the takeover offer made by Kjerulf David Hastings Ainsworth. Ainsworth Game Technology is an Australian company that develops and distributes gaming machines and software. It also provides a range of services to the gaming industry. The offer, which pertains to the 2.9% of AGI’s fully paid ordinary shares that Mr. Ainsworth does not currently own, will now remain open until 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on January 30, 2026, unless further extended or withdrawn.

The formal notice of variation, lodged with ASIC on January 22, 2026, confirms the extension of the offer period, which was originally outlined in the bidder’s statement dated December 4, 2025. According to the notice, all references to the original closing date of January 23, 2026, within the bidder’s statement, previous notices, and acceptance forms, will be replaced with the new closing date of January 30, 2026.

This extension allows AGI shareholders additional time to consider the offer. The notice of variation has been provided to AGI, its shareholders, and other relevant parties, in compliance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Mr. Ainsworth is varying the offer in accordance with section 650C(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), ensuring all necessary regulatory requirements are met.

Shareholders with questions regarding the offer are encouraged to contact the Offer Information Line on 1300 126 515 (for calls within Australia) or +61 2 8072 1451 (for calls outside Australia). ASIC takes no responsibility for the contents of the notice.