Gibb River Diamonds Completes Processing at Three Mile Hill, Updates Lakewood Campaign

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (ASX: GIB) has announced the completion of processing Neta Gold Mine material at the Three Mile Hill facility near Coolgardie. Gibb River Diamonds is focused on exploring and developing diamond and gold projects. A total of 33,528 dry metric tonnes of blended ore was processed, with recovered gold estimated at 1,377 ounces of Au in doré bars (unreconciled). The doré bars have been shipped to the gold refinery, and final refined gold production will be reported when available. The final Gold-in-Circuit (GIC) reconciliation for the Three Mile Hill campaign is pending, which may result in a variation to the final gold production. Recoveries from the Three Mile Hill campaign are reported as 90.9% (unreconciled).

Treatment of ore at Lakewood is ongoing, with approximately 70,520 dry metric tonnes of blended ore processed as of January 18, 2026. Trucking is now complete, with a total of 99,110 tonnes of blended ore trucked to the Lakewood ROM. Three gold pours to date have recovered gold estimated at 2,841 ounces of Au in doré bars as of the latest gold pour on January 20. Recoveries from the Lakewood campaign are reported as 90.4% (unreconciled). Processing at Lakewood is expected to conclude towards the end of January.

A sale of gold produced from the first gold pour at Lakewood has taken place to the ABC Refinery. 1,108.6 ounces of Au was sold at a realised gold price of A$6,855.4 for a total of A$7,599,834. Mining at the Neta Pit has been completed, with safety bunding largely in place. A low-grade stockpile remains at Neta and is anticipated to be processed in due course.

The Lakewood milling campaign is anticipated to be completed in late January 2026, subject to operational requirements. First cash proceeds to GIB are anticipated by February/March 2026. GIB drilling of further highly prospective gold targets is anticipated to commence at the Edjudina Project on mining lease M31/481, once initial JV cash distributions to GIB have been made.