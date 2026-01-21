Marvel Gold (MVL) Commences Geophysical Survey at Hanang Project

Marvel Gold Limited (MVL) has provided an update on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2025. Marvel Gold is an Australian resources company listed on the ASX, recently acquiring the Hanang Gold Project in Tanzania, located on the prospective Iramba-Sekenke Greenstone Belt. A key highlight of the quarter was the commencement of a geophysical survey at the Hanang project in Tanzania, covering the entire 380km² project area. The company anticipates releasing the results imminently.

During the quarter, Marvel Gold advanced exploration at Hanang through a large drone-borne magnetic survey. The company expects to release results from the survey imminently, with an initial drilling program planned to begin in late February. In conjunction with the commencement of the magnetic survey, Marvel Gold hosted a delegation from the Ministry of Minerals and Mining Commission of Tanzania, including the Honorable Minister Anthony P. Mayunde, at the Hanang project site.

In Mali, Marvel Gold entered into a binding agreement to divest the Yanfolila Gold Project. Under the terms of the agreement with Askiya Mineral Resources S.A.R.L, Marvel will sell 100% of its interest in Yanfo S.A.R.L, which holds the Yanfolila Gold Project, for total consideration of up to US$1.94 million. Marvel has already received an upfront, non-refundable option fee of US$25,000 and a further US$25,000 upon exercising of the option, which was received on 15 January 2026.

As of 31 December 2025, Marvel Gold reported a cash balance of $3.73 million. During the December quarter, payments to related parties totalled $117,000, comprising the Executive Director’s salary and non-executive director fees. The company incurred $486,000 on evaluation and exploration expenditure during the quarter.