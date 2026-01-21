Sentinel Metals Enhances Drill Program at Columbia Gold Project

Sentinel Metals Limited (ASX:SNM), a company focused on discovering and developing precious and base metals projects, has announced the discovery of six historical diamond drill holes at its Columbia Gold Project in Montana, USA. The discovery, made during a detailed inventory audit of the company’s core storage facility, includes drill log data and core from the southern Last Chance corridor. While the existence of these drill holes was previously known, the underlying geological logs and associated documentation had not been captured in a format suitable for modern geological interpretation until now.

Core from five of the diamond drill holes (LC-1, 2, 3, 4, 5) is currently being digitised and prepared for assay, with results expected in the coming weeks. One of the newly discovered holes was drilled to a depth of 374m, providing the deepest insight to date into the vertical extent of the Columbia Gold Project mineral system. The company is expediting on-site relogging and modern data reinterpretation, including structural, alteration, spectral, and geochemical validation of historical drilling.

Managing Director Mr. Matt Herbert, commented that the new data provides a valuable insight into the geology at the Columbia Gold Project. Sentinel Metals is refining its upcoming drill program based on the expanded dataset and updated geological understanding. The drill program is scheduled to commence in March 2026.

This iterative workflow ensures that the initial drilling phase is informed by the most complete dataset available, and is focused on the most prospective structural and geological positions within the Columbia mineral system. No new exploration results are being reported as part of this work, and all historical information is being reviewed and validated prior to use in any future public reporting or resource-related studies.