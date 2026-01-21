Bell Potter has increased its price target for DroneShield by 13 per cent, forecasting that 2026 will be a pivotal year for drone technology. The broker’s optimism is fuelled by potential contract wins in the US public safety sector. DroneShield specialises in developing counter-drone technology, offering solutions for detecting, classifying, and neutralising unmanned aerial vehicles. The company aims to protect people, organisations, and critical infrastructure from drone-related threats.

According to Bell Potter analyst Baxter Kirk, DroneShield is well-positioned to benefit from the US$250 million earmarked for counter-unmanned aircraft systems. These funds are specifically allocated to states hosting the FIFA World Cup and America 250 events. Kirk indicated that failure to secure substantial contracts from these events would be a disappointment, highlighting the significant opportunity at hand.

Bell Potter’s revised price target for DroneShield shares is now $5, up from the previous target of $4.40. This adjustment reflects the broker’s confidence in DroneShield’s prospects. The potential for significant contract wins in the US public safety market is driving this positive outlook.

DroneShield’s shares last traded at $4.32, indicating the market’s current valuation. The increased price target from Bell Potter suggests anticipation of future growth and success for DroneShield in the rapidly expanding counter-drone technology market.