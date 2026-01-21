Sandfire Resources Reports Stable Production

Sandfire Resources has announced a period of consistent operational performance for the December 2025 quarter. The company confirmed that it is maintaining its fiscal year 2026 production, cost, and capital expenditure guidance, despite a 5 per cent decrease in group copper equivalent (CuEq) production during the first half of the year. Sandfire Resources is an Australian mining and exploration company. The company focuses on copper and other base metals projects.

During the quarter, Sandfire reported a total CuEq production of 72.1 kilotonnes. The Matsa mine contributed 46.4 kilotonnes, while the Motheo operations accounted for 25.7 kilotonnes. The slightly reduced production was attributed to scheduled maintenance activities and temporary limitations related to the mobile fleet.

Sandfire’s unaudited group sales revenue reached $344 million, with underlying operations earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounting to $187 million. The company concluded the quarter with a net cash position of $13 million, a notable improvement from the $62 million net debt recorded at the end of September.

Sandfire chief executive Brendan Harris commented on the company’s position. He stated that the company’s personnel, balance sheet, modern mining operations and commodity exposure mean that the group is well positioned to prosper and meet funding commitments.