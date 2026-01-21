South32 Maintains Guidance Amid Strong Performance

South32 has affirmed its financial year 2026 production guidance for its operated assets, citing consistent operational performance and robust shareholder returns. Half-year operating costs aligned with expectations, contributing to the company’s stable financial outlook. South32 is a diversified global metals and mining company with a portfolio of high-quality, well-maintained assets. The company produces commodities including alumina, aluminium, copper, manganese, nickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Chief Executive Officer Graham Kerr highlighted the company’s solid operating performance and favourable market conditions as key factors supporting its strong financial standing. Kerr noted the impressive copper volumes and cash returns from Sierra Gorda, and the pursuit of further copper growth through development options and exploration prospects.

During the December half, South32 invested $US338 million in the Hermosa project and returned $US152 million to shareholders. The company also reported production increases across several key commodities, including a 58 per cent rise in manganese production. Alumina production increased by 3 per cent, aluminium by 2 per cent, and zinc/silver production at Cannington rose by 13 per cent. These results underscore South32’s commitment to delivering consistent performance and value to its shareholders.

South32’s consistent performance, strategic investments, and production increases across key commodities reflect its dedication to long-term growth and shareholder value. The company remains focused on optimising its operations and capitalising on favourable market conditions to sustain its strong financial position.