Netwealth Posts Record Funds Under Administration

Netwealth has announced a second consecutive record quarter, marked by substantial growth in funds under administration (FUA). Custodial FUA inflows reached $8.4 billion, elevating total FUA to $125.6 billion, a 23.6 per cent increase. Netwealth is an Australian wealth management platform that provides financial intermediaries and clients with access to managed funds, superannuation, and investment solutions. It focuses on delivering innovative technology and client-centric services to enhance wealth creation.

Net FUA flows for the quarter totalled $4.2 billion, with managed account net flows hitting a record $1.8 billion. This performance underscores Netwealth’s strong position in the investment platform market and its ability to attract and retain significant funds. The company’s growth trajectory reflects increasing investor confidence and the platform’s appeal to both financial professionals and individual clients.

Looking ahead, Netwealth anticipates continued profitability, driven by robust cash generation, high recurring revenue streams, and low capital expenditure requirements. The company projects that FY26 FUA net flows will be broadly in line with FY25 performance. Furthermore, Netwealth expects an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of approximately 49 per cent, excluding the impact of the First Guardian compensation charge.