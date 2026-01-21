Contact Energy Reports Increased Electricity and Gas Sales for December

Contact Energy (CEN), a New Zealand-based electricity generator and retailer, has released its monthly operating report for December 2025. The report indicates a strong performance in both the customer and wholesale business segments. Contact Energy generates electricity from hydro, geothermal and thermal power stations and retails electricity, gas and other services throughout New Zealand.

The customer business saw mass market electricity and gas sales rise to 340 GWh, up from 274 GWh in December 2024. The mass market netback also increased to $168.91/MWh, compared to $156.56/MWh in the prior corresponding period. The wholesale business reported contracted wholesale electricity sales, including sales to the customer business, totalling 950 GWh, a substantial increase from 699 GWh in December 2024.

Electricity and steam net revenue also improved to $103.94/MWh (December 2024: $98.75/MWh). Electricity generated or acquired amounted to 751 GWh (December 2024: 765 GWh). Unit generation cost, inclusive of acquired generation, was $38.18/MWh (December 2024: $30.68/MWh), with own generation cost at $31.60/MWh (December 2024: $26.30/MWh).

The report also provided updates on hydro storage levels and renewable development projects. As of January 19, 2026, South Island controlled storage was at 129% of mean, and North Island controlled storage was at 145% of mean. Contact Energy’s renewable development projects, including the Glenbrook-Ohurua BESS, Kowhai Park Solar, and Te Mihi Stage 2 geothermal, are progressing with expected online dates in the coming years.