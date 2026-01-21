Auckland Airport Sees International Passenger Growth

Auckland Airport experienced a 4 per cent increase in international passenger movements in December 2025, recording 1.07 million travellers. This growth remained consistent even when excluding transit passengers. International seat capacity also saw a 2 per cent year-on-year increase, which led to a rise in average load factors to 86 per cent, a 1.1 percentage point increase. Auckland Airport is New Zealand’s largest airport, serving as a major gateway for international and domestic travel. The company facilitates the movement of passengers and cargo, connecting New Zealand to the world.

Breaking down the international passenger demographics, New Zealand nationals made up 42 per cent of non-transit international passengers, reflecting a 5 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Australian nationals accounted for 11 per cent of passengers, maintaining stable volumes year-on-year. Other significant groups included passengers from the United States at 9 per cent (flat), China at 7 per cent (up 17 per cent), and the United Kingdom at 4 per cent (up 1 per cent). All other nationalities combined showed a 2 per cent increase.

In contrast to international growth, domestic passenger movements at Auckland Airport remained flat year-on-year in December. This occurred despite a 2 per cent increase in seat capacity, which resulted in a 1.6 percentage point decline in load factors, settling at 84 per cent. Passenger numbers on key domestic routes increased by 1 per cent, while seat capacity rose by 4 per cent, leading to a 2.1 percentage point reduction in load factors to 85 per cent. Regional passenger numbers experienced a 4 per cent decrease, accompanied by a 3 per cent decline in seat capacity.

Queenstown Airport reported significant growth in December, with international passenger numbers rising by 14 per cent and domestic passengers increasing by 7 per cent. A notable milestone was achieved as international passenger volumes at Queenstown surpassed one million over a 12-month period for the first time in December 2025.