Truist Financial Corporation (TFC.N) reported an increase in its fourth-quarter profit, boosted by higher net interest income and fees from its investment banking operations. Truist Financial is a financial services company offering a range of banking and wealth management products. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates across the southeastern United States.

Despite the positive earnings report, shares of Truist fell 2% in pre-market trading after the bank projected a revenue drop of 2% to 3% in the first quarter of 2026. This outlook contrasts with Wall Street expectations, which anticipated a 5.4% revenue increase for the period, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Truist’s net interest income, representing the difference between interest paid on deposits and earned on loans, increased by 3.1% to $3.7 billion for the quarter ending December 31, compared to the previous year. Non-interest income also saw a rise, reaching $1.55 billion, up from $1.47 billion in the prior year. The bank’s investment banking and trading income experienced a substantial 28% increase. Truist reported a profit of $1.29 billion, or $1.00 per share, for the quarter, compared to $1.22 billion, or 91 cents per share, in the same quarter of the previous year.

While Truist’s shares gained over 13.4% in 2025, this lagged behind the KBW Banking Index (.BKX), which saw a 28.8% increase. Despite concerns over geopolitical risks, bankers anticipate dealmaking activity to continue building on the momentum from last year, when significant transactions propelled global mergers and acquisitions past the $5.1 trillion mark.