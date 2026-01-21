Clear Street Eyes IPO After Revenue Surge

Clear Street, a Wall Street firm, has revealed a substantial revenue increase in its recent U.S. initial public offering paperwork, signalling a potentially busy period for new listings. The company recorded a 160% jump in revenue for the first nine months of 2025. Clear Street’s anticipated IPO follows a volatile year for markets that proved lucrative for Wall Street trading desks. The firm’s platform facilitated over $31.3 billion in daily trading activity during September. Its major backers include growth equity firm Prysm Capital.

Profit attributable to Clear Street reached $157.2 million for the nine months ending September 30, driven by revenue of $783.7 million. This compares favourably to a net income of $20.7 million on revenue of $301.9 million during the same period in 2024. Market analysts predict that U.S. IPO activity is set to build on its rebound in 2026, potentially driven by companies that postponed listings during the previous year. Matt Kennedy, senior strategist at Renaissance Capital, noted a significant pipeline of companies considering going public.

Founded in 2018 by Chris Pento, Sachin Kumar, and Uriel Cohen, Clear Street began as a prime brokerage platform and has since expanded into investment banking. The New York-based firm is currently led by Edward Tilly, the former CEO of options heavyweight Cboe Global Markets. Clear Street entered the investment banking sector in 2023, quickly expanding into technology, healthcare, blockchain, and digital assets. According to Dealogic data, Clear Street ranked fourth in blank-check IPOs by volume in 2025.

Clear Street’s investment banking division experienced a standout year in 2025, closing 92 transactions totalling $99 billion in deal value. The company benefited from a surge in digital asset treasury firms and the revival of blank-check IPOs. It also played a role in significant deals, including advising Truth Social parent Trump Media and Technology Group on its $6 billion merger with fusion energy company TAE Technologies. Clear Street intends to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CSIG”. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, and Clear Street itself will act as the lead book-running managers for the offering.