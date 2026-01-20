Superannuation Funds Post Strong Returns in 2025

Australian superannuation funds experienced a robust performance in 2025, with the median balanced option achieving an 8.8 per cent return, according to SuperRatings data. This positive outcome occurred despite a negative performance in November, highlighting the resilience of the sector. December saw a modest recovery, posting a 0.3 per cent gain. The long-term average return since 2000 remains a solid 6.5 per cent per annum. Raiz Super topped the balanced category for a second year with a 12.4 per cent return, ahead of legalsuper and NGS Super. Raiz Super is a micro-investing platform allowing users to invest small amounts of money. The platform aims to make investing accessible to everyone.

Growth options led the way with a 10.2 per cent return, while Capital Stable options returned 6.2 per cent over the year. Pension members fared even better than accumulation members, with the median pension balanced option returning 9.8 per cent in 2025. International shares were the best-performing asset class. Fixed interest and cash investments provided returns between 3.7 per cent and 4 per cent.

SuperRatings director Kirby Rappell commented on the results, stating, “We have seen another strong year of superannuation returns. Funds continue to deliver above expected returns; however, there remain concerns over how long such growth can last.” The superannuation industry continues to navigate market fluctuations while striving to provide strong returns for its members.