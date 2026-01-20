Coal Australia Praises Eraring Power Station Extension

Coal Australia has welcomed Origin Energy’s decision to extend the life of the Eraring coal-fired power station to 2029. The company asserts that this move reflects the ongoing importance of coal in ensuring energy security for Australia. According to Chief Executive Stuart Bocking, this decision aligns with recent OECD data indicating a 4.5 per cent year-on-year increase in coal power generation among member countries up to October 2025.

Bocking emphasised coal’s crucial role in maintaining both energy affordability and security within Australia, asserting its importance for decades into the future. He also referenced warnings from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), which suggest that coal will remain essential for stabilising the energy grid until at least 2049. Origin Energy is a major Australian energy company focused on power generation and retail.

Bocking stated, “The decision to extend the life of the Eraring, the largest coal-fired power station in Australia, reinforces the warnings of Australia’s independent market operator, AEMO, that coal will be needed to stabilise the nation’s energy grid until at least 2049.” Coal Australia advocates for the coal industry’s role in the Australian economy.

Bocking criticised past policies that have undervalued coal’s contribution and sought to curtail coal-fired power generation. He argued that these policies have compromised household budgets, energy security, and the nation’s broader economy and trade reputation. Coal Australia says that extending existing coal plants is essential to provide stable and affordable energy.