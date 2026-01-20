ACDC Metals Provides Update on Goschen Central and Gold Project Application

ACDC Metals Limited (ASX: ADC), a company focused on developing strategically important Heavy Mineral Sand and Rare Earth Element projects, has announced an update on its Goschen Central project and the application for the White Hills Gold project in Central Victoria. The company is pursuing value accretive business development opportunities that add to the current portfolio.

Planning is underway for a hydrometallurgical testwork program at ANSTO to deliver a mixed rare earth carbonate from a Goschen Central bulk sample. The Goschen Central Retention Licence application process is progressing well and remains on track for Q1 CY2026. ACDC Metals believes the A$1.2 billion strategic reserve reinforces the importance of the emerging Australian rare earth element industry, including the Goschen Central Project.

Furthermore, the Exploration Licence application remains in progress for the White Hills Gold project in Central Victoria. A review of historical exploration has demonstrated high-grade mineralisation, including 6m @4.18g/t Gold in drilling. The company is undertaking detailed geological review of historic data and designing future exploration programs.

ACDC Metals CEO Tom Davidson commented that 2025 was an exciting year for the company, with a number of significant deliverables completed and presented to the market. He added that staking of the White Hills Gold project would diversify the company’s commodity exposure for shareholders, and they will continue to look for opportunities that align with their strategy and can bring value to their portfolio.