Finbar Group (ASX:FRI) Announces Successful Launch of Palmyra West Apartments

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI), Western Australia’s leading apartment developer, is pleased to announce a successful launch of its off-the-plan sales campaign for the Palmyra West Apartments project in Palmyra. Finbar develops and invests in residential and commercial properties. The company focuses on creating high-quality, sustainable developments that meet the evolving needs of the community.

More than 70% of the 130 apartments, representing approximately $67 million in value, have been pre-sold after an initial pre-release campaign culminated in the public marketing launch in mid-December 2025. The Palmyra West Apartments project is wholly owned by Finbar and is located on a 13,540sqm site at 47 McGregor Road, Palmyra. The project comprises four low-rise buildings with an end sales value of approximately $98 million.

The development is situated 4 km from Fremantle and is near established amenities, including the adjacent Woolshed Park, a shopping centre 500m away, and the Royal Fremantle Golf Club less than 1km away. Palmyra West Apartments will include lifestyle amenities such as a 20m pool, poolside BBQ cabana, gymnasium, residents’ lounge and games room, sauna and a car wash bay.

Construction is slated to commence in March 2026, with an estimated completion date in the first half of FY28. Finbar’s CEO, Ronald Chan, noted the successful launch highlights Finbar’s ability to meet market demand and deliver quality apartments. He also highlighted that first home buyers accounted for 33% of purchasers and repeat purchasers made up 20% of sales to date. Chan congratulated the marketing team and sales agents for their performance in delivering a successful project launch.