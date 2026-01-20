Alara Resources Dispatches 33rd Copper Concentrate Shipment

Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ), a base and precious metals producer and explorer with projects in Oman, has announced the dispatch of its 33rd shipment of copper concentrate from the Al Wash-hi-Majaza copper-gold mine. The mine is operated by Alara’s joint venture company, Al Hadeetha Resources LLC (AHRL), in which Alara holds a 51% interest. The shipment departed Sohar Port on January 18th.

The 33rd shipment comprised 1395 WMT of copper-concentrate. This contains approximately 243 MT of copper and 4.8 kg of gold. This is the latest in a series of shipments from the Al Wash-hi Majaza mine, with previous shipments occurring on December 15, 2025, and December 30, 2025.

Recent copper-gold production figures from the Al Wash-hi Majaza Mine show parcel 31 had 1409 WMT of copper concentrate, with 278 MT copper and 2.4kg gold. Parcel 32 had 1379 WMT copper concentrate, with 253 MT copper and 5.3kg gold. These figures continue to reflect ongoing production at the Omani mine.

Alara Resources is focused on operating the Al Wash-hi Majaza Copper-Gold mine and concentrate production facility in Oman. The Company also continues exploration activities at its other Omani projects.