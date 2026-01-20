BHP Boosts Copper Production Outlook for FY26

BHP has increased its fiscal year 2026 copper production guidance to between 1.9 and 2.0 million tonnes. The upward revision comes on the back of record throughput at the Escondida mine and robust performance across BHP’s asset portfolio. BHP is a leading global resources company, extracting and processing minerals, oil, and gas from production operations primarily in Australia and the Americas. The company also engages in exploration, development, and marketing activities.

Iron ore and coal production have also experienced gains. Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) achieved record half-year output, while New South Wales Energy Coal (NSWEC) production rose by 10 per cent. The company noted that strong commodity prices, with copper up 32 per cent and iron ore up 4 per cent year-on-year, have supported the operational results. Growth projects, including the Escondida new concentrator and Vicuña in Argentina, are progressing as planned.

BHP has revised the investment estimate for stage one of its Jansen potash project to US$8.4 billion (A$12.5 billion). First production is now scheduled for mid-2027. The company attributed the increase to inflation, design changes, and higher construction costs. However, stage one remains on track to produce 4.15 million tonnes per annum, with strong margins of approximately 63 to 64 per cent.

According to BHP chief executive Mike Henry, the company is entering the second half of FY26 with strong operating momentum. He said BHP is investing for the decade ahead, with a significant copper growth pipeline and a pathway to 2 million tonnes of attributable copper production in the 2030s.