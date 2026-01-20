AMP Appoints Blair Vernon as New CEO

AMP has announced the appointment of Blair Vernon as its new group chief executive officer. Vernon will succeed Alexis George, who is set to retire on March 30. According to the company, the appointment followed a comprehensive internal and external search process conducted by a leading executive search firm. AMP is a financial services firm that provides a range of wealth management and banking products in Australia and New Zealand. The company aims to help people create financial freedom through expert advice, high-quality products and services.

Vernon currently serves as AMP’s chief financial officer and brings extensive experience in senior financial services leadership roles across both Australia and New Zealand. His previous roles include CEO of AMP’s New Zealand wealth management business and acting CEO of AMP Australia between August 2020 and January 2021. He will receive a total fixed remuneration of $1.4 million, inclusive of superannuation.

AMP stated that Vernon’s appointment ensures a smooth leadership transition and supports the ongoing execution of the company’s strategic initiatives. George has led AMP since August 2021. During her tenure, the company has said that she guided AMP through a period of significant transformation and growth.

This leadership change marks a new chapter for AMP as it continues to navigate the evolving financial landscape and execute its strategic priorities. The company will now look to Vernon to continue to execute on its strategy and continue to improve its operations.