ARB Sales Revenue Dips Slightly in Half-Year

ARB Corporation, an Australian company specialising in 4WD parts and accessories, has reported unaudited sales revenue of $358 million for the half-year ending December 31. This represents a 1 per cent decrease compared to the previous corresponding period. ARB specialises in the design, manufacture, and distribution of 4×4 accessories and aftermarket products. The company also provides vehicle modification services.

Domestic sales figures reveal a mixed performance. Sales to the Australian aftermarket experienced a 1.7 per cent decline. OEM sales within Australia suffered a more significant drop of 38.2 per cent, which the company attributes to the timing of contracts and new model releases.

Despite the domestic downturn, export sales provided a positive offset, increasing by 8.8 per cent overall. The US market was a key driver of this growth, with export sales to the region surging by 26.1 per cent.

ARB anticipates an underlying profit before tax of approximately $58 million. This figure is down 16.3 per cent from the previous period. The estimate excludes a $1.3 million property gain and $2.2 million in costs associated with the termination of the Thule distribution agreement.