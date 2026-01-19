Nanoveu Secures A$7.5 Million Placement to Advance ECS-DoT Chip Commercialisation

Nanoveu Limited (ASX: NVU), a technology innovator across advanced semiconductor and material sciences, has announced a strategic placement raising A$7.5 million before costs. The funding will support the accelerated commercialisation of the ECS-DoT chip and expansion of EMASS’s edge-AI semiconductor technology. New and existing sophisticated, professional, and institutional investors participated in the placement at $0.088 per share, which includes one free attaching option for every two new shares. Nanoveu’s directors will also participate with $120,000, subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming general meeting.

The raised capital will be allocated towards several key areas. These include the 16nm ECS-DoT tape-out, live drone integration, commercialisation scale-up activities for EMASS Semiconductor, research and development, corporate administration, working capital, and further advancement of EyeFly3D and nanocoating technologies. EMASS has delivered the final GDS for the 16nm ECS-DoT system-on-chip into the TSMC/IMEC workflow, progressing through technical verification and bug-checking.

Furthermore, Nanoveu is collaborating with a specialist U.S. drone firm for live drone validation, with results expected later this quarter. Testing is designed to evaluate flight endurance improvements in real-world operating conditions, building on disruptive Phase 2 simulation results. Dr David Pevcic, Executive Chairman of NVU, stated that the funding will allow them to scale and expand the commercial capability across Nanoveu and EMASS, focusing on driving first design-ins from the existing 22nm ECS-DoT platform while progressing the next-generation 16nm chip.

The placement involved the issue of 85,227,274 shares and 42,613,637 free attaching options. Evolution Capital and 62 Capital jointly led the placement. Settlement of the new shares and options is expected around 27 January 2026, with director participation completed shortly after. This strategic funding positions Nanoveu for significant advancements in the edge-AI semiconductor market and the broader commercialisation of its innovative technologies.