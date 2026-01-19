Western Yilgarn Secures Key Land Access for West Julimar Bauxite Project

Western Yilgarn NL (ASX: WYX) has announced the execution of new land access agreements for Zones 100 and 200 at its West Julimar Bauxite Project. Western Yilgarn is focused on the exploration and development of bauxite and other mineral resources in Western Australia. These agreements provide the company with access to extensive areas of lateritic bauxite, strategically located adjacent to its existing JORC-compliant Bauxite Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) areas.

The newly secured access covers a majority of the laterite-gravel system, which hosts the Zone 100 Bauxite Deposit (42.6Mt @ 31.8% Al2O3) and the Zone 200 Bauxite Deposit (62.2Mt @ 36.4% Al2O3). This combined inferred JORC-compliant Mineral Resource totals 104.8Mt, as announced on February 26, 2025. The agreements enable Western Yilgarn to systematically evaluate, infill, and potentially expand its bauxite inventory within the Darling Range Mineral Field.

According to Western Yilgarn, the newly accessible land covers unexplored but prospective laterite directly extending beyond current Mineral Resource boundaries. These areas link the two deposits across a continuous geological system. Non-Executive Director Mr Pedro Kastellorizos commented that the agreements provide access to ground previously unavailable for drilling. He noted that previous drilling, which defined Zones 100 and 200, was largely restricted to areas with existing land access, resulting in Mineral Resource boundaries terminating at tenure or access limits rather than geological limits.

The Access Agreements cover all planned exploration activities at Lode 100 and 200 within the broader Bauxite-Alumina corridor of the Darling Range. Planned work programs include mapping, geochemical sampling, rock chips, and environmental assessments ahead of drill targeting. The company intends to test lateral and strike extensions of known mineralisation, drill areas between Zones 100 and 200, investigate multiple undrilled laterite plateaux, and assess the full scale of the bauxite system, providing a clear pathway to expand its current Bauxite Mineral Resource through systematic drilling.