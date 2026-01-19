Blue Star Helium Achieves First Helium Target at Galactica Project

Blue Star Helium Limited (BNL), an ASX-listed company focused on helium exploration and production, has announced a Galactica Project update, reporting it achieved its first helium target in December 2025. Blue Star is focused on identifying and developing potentially economic accumulations of high-grade helium in North America. Activities at the Pinon Canyon Plant are currently centered on operational refinement and stabilizing throughput to facilitate commercial delivery. The company has confirmed that the first helium tube trailer is now on-site, ready for filling, signalling the commencement of early revenue generation.

The company is implementing a dual-track offtake strategy targeting both immediate cash flow via short-term contracts and stable long-term revenue streams through strategic partnerships. A recycling container and offtake first tube trailer are now on location as part of this work to receive saleable gas. A standard steel helium tube trailer holds approximately 170,000 scf (170 Mscf). Based on the company’s recent presentation, each filled trailer represents a gross value of between US$59,500 and US$102,000.

Managing Director and CEO, Trent Spry, commented, ‘The first helium tube trailer has been delivered to our recently commissioned helium and CO2 facility. Our focus is now on the steady ramp-up of gas processing.’ Spry also noted that the company will pursue early revenue generation via short-term contracts while simultaneously developing longer-term relationships based on increasing continuous supply and balanced commercial terms.

Blue Star is actively engaging with a range of potential buyers in the US domestic helium and CO2 markets, from large-scale transport and bulk storage companies to key end-users. Planning is well-advanced for further tie-in and infill drilling aimed at increasing throughput to the Pinon Canyon processing plant, with a clear focus on scaling gas processing and delivering substantial revenue ramp-up through 2026. The Galactica project is being undertaken in joint venture with Helium One Global Ltd, which holds a 50% working interest.