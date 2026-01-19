ARB Corporation Reports Dip in Half-Year Sales and Profit

ARB Corporation Limited (ASX: ARB), a manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket accessories for four-wheel drive vehicles, today announced its unaudited half-year results for the six months ended 31 December 2025. The company reported total sales revenue of $358.0 million, a 1.0% decrease compared to the previous corresponding period. Sales to the Australian Aftermarket channel experienced a 1.7% decline, attributed to sales of key models in the second quarter and ongoing fitting capacity constraints within Australia.

Sales to the OEM channel in Australia decreased significantly by 38.2% compared to the same period last year, stemming from the timing of OEM contracts and model releases, as previously advised at the company’s AGM in October 2025. However, the Export channel showed positive growth, increasing by 8.8%, with sales into the key US market up by 26.1%.

ARB anticipates reporting an underlying profit before tax of approximately $58.0 million for 1H FY2026. This figure excludes one-off items, including a $1.3 million pre-tax gain from the sale of a property and $2.2 million in pre-tax costs related to goodwill impairment following the termination of the Thule distribution agreement in November 2025. The underlying profit before tax represents a 16.3% reduction compared to the prior corresponding period.

The company held cash reserves of $59.4 million with no debt as of 31 December 2025, after disbursing the FY2025 final dividend of 35 cents per share ($24.2 million) and a special dividend of 50 cents per share ($35.1 million) during the period. The complete half-year results are scheduled for release on 24 February 2026.