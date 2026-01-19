Pacific Edge (PEB) Releases Q3 26 Results and Strategic Update

Pacific Edge (PEB), a cancer diagnostics company, today released its investor update for the three months ending December 2025 (Q3 26), highlighting progress toward securing Medicare coverage for its Cxbladder tests. Pacific Edge is a global cancer diagnostics company leading the way in the development and commercialization of bladder cancer diagnostic and prognostic tests for patients presenting with hematuria or surveillance of recurrent disease. Headquartered in Dunedin, New Zealand, the company provides its suite of Cxbladder tests globally through its wholly owned, and CLIA certified, laboratories in New Zealand and the USA.

The update previews an upcoming meeting of Medicare Administrative Contractor Novitas’ Contractor Advisory Committee (CAC) on February 20, 2026, which will review urine-based biomarker tests for hematuria evaluation. A Kaiser Permanente real-world evidence study demonstrating the clinical utility of Cxbladder Triage has been accepted for publication in *Urology Practice*, potentially being profiled at the CAC. Progress is also being made in Medicare appeals for Cxbladder Triage tests denied reimbursement following the finalisation of Genetic testing for Oncology LCD: Specific Tests (L39365).

Total laboratory throughput (TLT) in Q3 26 decreased by 13.4% to 5,446 tests, compared to 6,286 in Q2 26. US TLT saw a decline of 19.5%, falling to 4,003 tests from 4,971 in the previous quarter, while APAC volumes increased by 9.7% to 1,443 tests, driven by higher commercial test volumes. Cxbladder Triage has received endorsement from Avalon Healthcare Systems, a diagnostic intelligence provider supporting over 44 million US lives, as ‘meeting coverage criteria’.

The company also announced the retirement of Chair Chris Gallaher and the appointment of Simon Flood as the new Chair. Dr. Peter Meintjes, Chief Executive of Pacific Edge, stated that despite ongoing throughput challenges, the company is in the strongest position to establish enduring Medicare coverage policy, which remains their strategic focus.