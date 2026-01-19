Olympio Metals Announces Significant Gold Intercepts at Bousquet Gold Project

Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY), a company focused on discovering and developing world-class mineral resources, has announced highly successful results from its maiden drill program at the Bousquet Gold Project in Quebec, Canada. The program, concentrated within the Bousquet South area, returned over 100 significant gold intercepts, highlighting the potential for multiple gold deposits. The Bousquet Gold Project is strategically located on the Cadillac Break, a regional structure known for hosting world-class gold mines.

Standout results from the drilling include 6.40m @ 6.54 g/t Au from 183.0m, 7.90m @ 6.20 g/t Au from 138.0m, and 1.50m @ 54.20 g/t Au from 235.5m. These intercepts underscore the presence of high-grade gold mineralisation within the project area. The Paquin and Amadee Prospects have been linked, indicating a large, east-west trending gold system spanning 1.3km of strike, which remains open to the west. Preliminary testing at Paquin and Amadee, down to 150m and 60m vertical respectively, suggests both systems are open at depth and down plunge.

The Decoeur prospect has revealed a 1.7km long mineralised system, with drill hole BO-25-40 demonstrating continuity of gold mineralisation down to 290m vertical. Approximately 80% of the Bousquet Gold Project remains unexplored, indicating significant scale potential for gold mineralisation. Olympio Metals has the option to acquire an 80% interest in the Bousquet Project from Bullion Gold Resources, with payments and exploration investments already underway.

Sean Delaney, Managing Director of Olympio Metals, commented, ‘The maiden program at Bousquet South has highlighted three main structural trends through Decoeur, Paquin, and CB-1. Each of these structural trends has successfully demonstrated multiple significant gold intercepts confirming that Bousquet South is a large gold system with multiple deposit potential.’ The company will now focus on advancing exploration of these east-west trending structures to identify zones of greatest economic potential.