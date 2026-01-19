Summerset Group Reports Strong Sales Growth in FY25

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX: SUM) has announced its 4Q25 metrics, reporting 448 sales of occupation rights for the quarter ending 31 December 2025. Summerset is a leading operator and developer of retirement villages in New Zealand, with 40 villages completed or in development nationwide. The reported sales comprised 207 new sales and 241 resales, culminating in a full-year result of 1,560 total settlements, a 26 percent increase compared to FY24.

The full-year result included 125 care bed conversions as Summerset continues to transition its care beds to be sold under Occupation Right Agreements (ORA). Excluding these conversions, new sales totalled 680, a 16 percent increase from the 588 new sales achieved in FY24. Summerset’s CEO, Scott Scoullar, expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance, noting that the strong sales momentum from earlier in the year continued into the final quarter.

Mr Scoullar highlighted the contributions of Summerset Boulcott, Summerset by the Dunes Papamoa, Summerset St Johns, and Summerset Pohutukawa Place as top-performing villages for new sales during the quarter. He also noted the strong resale performance, with only 2.7 percent of the portfolio uncontracted, down from 3.0 percent at the end of FY24. In FY25, the company delivered 637 units to be sold under ORA in New Zealand and 56 in Australia, aligning with its target range.

Summerset closed the year with a 31 percent increase in contracted new sale stock over the past 12 months. According to the announcement, Summerset has continued its measured development in Australia, opening presales for 28 homes at Chirnside Park, with 50% already presold. The company anticipates releasing its FY25 Annual Report on Friday, 27 February 2026. Looking ahead, the business has a strong pipeline of committed sales contracts heading into 2026.