ICE Launches Platform for Tokenized Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N) has announced the development of a new platform designed for trading and on-chain settlement of tokenized securities. This initiative seeks to leverage the growing global demand for U.S. equities by providing innovative trading solutions. Intercontinental Exchange operates global exchanges, clearing houses and provides mortgage technology, data and listing services.

NYSE’s new digital platform, which is pending regulatory approvals, will offer 24/7 operations, instant settlement, orders sized in dollar amounts, and stablecoin-based funding, according to the exchange. The move comes as investor demand for round-the-clock trading in U.S. stocks increases, prompting regulatory adjustments and proposals from major exchanges to facilitate trading beyond standard market hours.

ICE’s venture highlights the ongoing exploration by traditional market operators into blockchain-based infrastructure. The goal is to alleviate long-standing inefficiencies within equity markets. Campbell Harvey, a finance professor at Duke University, noted the potential of tokenization, stating, ‘Tokenization is not a fad. It is a technology that solves problems. And there’s a long list of possibilities it opens up,’ further adding, ‘Tokenized stocks are probably the lowest hanging fruit.’

Other major players are also exploring extended trading options. Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) is reportedly seeking approval for stocks to trade 23 hours a day, five days a week. Brokerages such as Robinhood (HOOD.O) and Charles Schwab (SCHW.N), along with exchange operator Cboe Global (CBOE.Z), have already extended stock trading hours. ICE is collaborating with banks including BNY (BK.N) and Citigroup (C.N) to support tokenized deposits.