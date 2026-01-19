ECB Vice President Nomination Looms

Euro zone finance ministers are set to nominate a successor to European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos. The nomination process culminates on Monday, spotlighting six candidates vying for the influential position. The selection is particularly noteworthy as four candidates hail from former Communist Eastern European nations, a region that constitutes a third of the Eurozone’s 21 members but has never held a seat on the ECB board.

The candidates include several central bank governors. Among them are Latvia's central bank chief, Martinš Kazaks, considered a moderate hawk. Croatia's central bank head, Boris Vujcic, is also in contention. Additionally, the field includes Olli Rehn, the governor of the Bank of Finland since 2018, who previously served as the European Commission's Vice President.

Mário Centeno, former head of the Eurogroup and one-term chief of the Portuguese central bank, is also a contender, along with Madis Müller, who has been running Estonia's central bank since 2019. Lithuania's Rimantas Šadžius, a former finance minister with extensive government experience, rounds out the list of nominees.

The decision of the finance ministers will shape the leadership of the ECB, influencing monetary policy and economic stability within the Eurozone. The diverse backgrounds and policy stances of the candidates suggest a potentially significant shift in the ECB’s approach depending on who is selected.