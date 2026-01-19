Epiminder Implants First Epilepsy Monitoring Device

Epiminder, an Australian biotech firm, has successfully implanted its first scalp implant in a patient in the United States. The device is designed to monitor epilepsy. The company, which is backed by hearing implant giant Cochlear, announced on Monday that it had enrolled and implanted the first study patient, with four other US sites currently recruiting patients for the trial.

The study will involve 210 patients who will receive the implant as part of a six-month assessment. This study aims to compare the outcomes of patients with the implant against those receiving standard care for drug-resistant epilepsy. The primary goal is to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of the Epiminder device in a real-world setting.

Epiminder listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in December after raising $125 million. Epiminder specialises in developing innovative solutions for managing epilepsy. Its implant technology aims to provide continuous monitoring and improve the quality of life for individuals with epilepsy. However, the company’s shares are currently trading below their initial public offering (IPO) price of $1.50, at 95¢ per share.