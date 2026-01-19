China’s economy expanded at an annual pace of 5 per cent in 2025, according to official government data. The growth was largely driven by robust exports, which helped to offset the impact of US tariffs. Despite the overall positive performance, the growth rate slowed to 4.5 per cent in the final quarter of the year.

Chinese leaders have been focused on accelerating economic growth after a period of challenges. A slump in the property market and ongoing disruptions related to the pandemic have created headwinds for the nation’s economy. The latest figures indicate that while challenges remain, certain sectors are showing resilience.

Strong export figures played a crucial role in compensating for weaker consumer spending and business investment within China. This contribution resulted in a record trade surplus of $US1.2 trillion for the year. The annual growth rate was consistent with the government’s previously stated target of approximately 5 per cent expansion.