Capitalised for Global Growth - Hiremii raises $1.8m

Tech-recruitment company Hiremii (ASX:HMI) has announced a $1.8m placement from sophisticated and professional strategic investors, a move widely expected to drive new business opportunities for the AI-powered hiring platform.

Hiremii said the funds raised will unlock major pathways for accelerated scale. The full-service recruitment company is looking to boost geographical expansion across Asia-Pacific, Australia and the Americas, capitalising on strong growth and synergies in the energy, resources and technology sectors.

The Perth-based company has also appointed experienced executive Vaughan Webber as non-executive director and chair, bringing more than 20 years’ experience in corporate finance and public markets, advising and funding small- and mid-cap ASX-listed companies.

Hiremii’s Managing Director, Andrew Hornby commented: “We are pleased to announce this significant capital raising and welcome our new strategic investors. This placement is an important step in scaling up Hiremii and gaining access to a strong network of organisations beyond Australia that will be able to benefit from our technology.

We appreciate the continued support of our current shareholders as we build momentum and scale in the commercialisation phase for our proprietary Knowledge Graph platform.

The funds secured through this placement will allow us to advance current projects as well as leverage our recruitment capability. We welcome the appointment of Mr Vaughan Webber as a Non-Executive Director and as our new Chair and look forward to his counsel to guide the Company through its next phase of growth.”

Hiremii’s AI technology is focused on talent acquisition solutions with two core businesses: Hiremii Technology and Inverse Group. Hiremii Technology is a cloud-based platform using machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate and improve recruitment processes. Meanwhile, Inverse Group provides specialist white collar recruitment services to the energy, resources and technology sectors.

To learn more about Hiremii or to read the full ASX announcement visit hiremii.com.