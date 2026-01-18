NRW Holdings Secures $750M Mining Services Agreement

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Golding Contractors Pty Ltd, has signed a significant Mining Services Agreement (MSA) with TEC Coal Pty Ltd for the Stanwell Meandu Mine in Queensland’s Burnett Region. NRW is a leading provider of diversified contract services to the government, resources, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company has extensive operations around Australia, as well as offices in Canada and the United States.

The MSA is valued at approximately $750 million over a 5.5-year term, commencing in January 2026. The agreement includes a 6-month mobilisation phase followed by a 5-year operational phase. Under the terms of the MSA, the major mining fleet will be provided by TEC Coal Pty Ltd, while Golding’s responsibilities will encompass whole-of-mine management.

Golding’s scope of work includes the operation and maintenance of three fleets of Principal-Supplied heavy mining equipment, operation and maintenance of a Principal-Supplied Dragline, and the operation and maintenance of the processing plant. Golding will also be responsible for statutory requirements and mine planning. The agreement is expected to provide employment for approximately 400 personnel residing within the local region.

NRW Chief Executive Officer Jules Pemberton expressed his enthusiasm for the contract award, highlighting Golding’s reputation for safe and efficient contract mining services. He also noted that the capital-light structure of the contract aligns with NRW’s strategy of reducing capital intensity in its contract mining operations. Pemberton added that the company is looking forward to welcoming the local employees to the NRW family and fostering a safe and positive workplace.