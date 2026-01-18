Hiremii Completes $1.8 Million Placement and Appoints New Chair

Hiremii Group (ASX:HMI), a technology-driven recruitment company with a cloud-based platform that uses AI to automate recruitment processes, has successfully completed a $1.764 million placement. The placement involved issuing 42,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.042 per share to a group of strategic professional and sophisticated investors. Investors will also receive one option for every share subscribed, exercisable at $0.05, expiring two years from the issue date, subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting on or around 12 March 2026.

The capital raised will enable Hiremii to leverage its technology and human capital resourcing expertise across Asia Pacific, Australia, and the Americas. The company anticipates strong growth and synergy opportunities from the placement, with each strategic investor bringing valuable relationships within these key regions. The issue price represented an 11.6% premium to the 15-day VWAP and a 2.4% premium to the last closing price on 14 January 2026.

The funds will be used to further commercialise the Hiremii platform, leveraging strategic investor relationships, advance AI-led optimisation initiatives, and build scale through acquisitions. Additionally, Hiremii will allocate funds to support general working capital requirements. Sequoia Corporate Finance acted as the lead manager for the placement.

Hiremii has also announced the appointment of Mr. Vaughan Webber as a Non-Executive Director and new Chair, effective 1 February 2026. Mr. Webber brings extensive industry and public markets experience to the role. David Buckingham, the current Chair, will remain as a Non-Executive Director to support the transition. Managing Director Andrew Hornby welcomed the new investors and the appointment of Mr. Webber, thanking David Buckingham for his guidance.