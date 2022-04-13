Aristocrat (ASX:ALL) provides update on Chief Financial Officer transition

Company News

by Lauren Evans April 13, 2022 11:30 AM

Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) notes that the global search for a new chief financial officer (CFO) is underway following the resignation of Julie Cameron-Doe in December last year.

Ms Cameron-Doe’s last day is on Friday, while Aristocrat’s deputy CFO Sally Denby, will support the chief executive officer (CEO) from Friday until a new CFO commences.

“I am thankful for Julie’s dedicated service to Aristocrat over the past eight years, and wish her all the best for the future,” said CEO Trevor Croker.

The company said Ms Denby has served in senior finance roles at Aristocrat for over seven years, including four years as general manager of finance.

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) are trading 0.03 per cent lowerat $32.80. 

 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.