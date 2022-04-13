Aristocrat (ASX:ALL) provides update on Chief Financial Officer transition

Aristocrat Leisurenotes that the global search for a new chief financial officer (CFO) is underway following the resignation of Julie Cameron-Doe in December last year.Ms Cameron-Doe’s last day is on Friday, while Aristocrat’s deputy CFO Sally Denby, will support the chief executive officer (CEO) from Friday until a new CFO commences.“I am thankful for Julie’s dedicated service to Aristocrat over the past eight years, and wish her all the best for the future,” said CEO Trevor Croker.The company said Ms Denby has served in senior finance roles at Aristocrat for over seven years, including four years as general manager of finance.Shares in Aristocrat Leisureare trading 0.03 per cent lowerat $32.80.