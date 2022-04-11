PointsBet (ASX:PBH) announces new Canadian partnership

Company News

by Lauren Evans April 11, 2022 11:33 AM

PointsBet’s (ASX:PBH) subsidiary PointsBet Canada has signed an agreement with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment that sees PointsBet become an official sports betting partner of Maple’s professional teams.

The teams include Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Marlies, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Argonauts, and Toronto FC.

“This is a historic deal for PointsBet Canada. You rarely get the opportunity to partner with an organisation that spans across all four professional leagues through the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and the Toronto Argonauts, and offers year round entertainment within the sports market in Canada,” said chief executive officer of PointsBet Canada, Scott Vanderwel.

This news comes after PointsBet Canada officially entered the country’s new legal sports wagering market on April 4.

Shares in PointsBet (ASX:PBH) are trading 2.2 per cent lower at $3.18. 
 

