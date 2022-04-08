Chief Financial Officer resigns from Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR)

Waypoint REIT’schief financial officer Kerri Leech has resigned from the company to pursue another career opportunity.Chief executive officer Hadyn Stephens noted the contribution that Ms Leech has made since joining in early 2020.“Kerri’s financial stewardship has played an integral role in the management of Waypoint REIT over the last two years, and the board and management team thank her for her significant contribution during this time. We wish her all the best with her future endeavours,” he said.Ms Leech will remain with the company into the third quarter of 2022 to ensure a smooth transition, with Waypoint to commence a recruitment process immediately.Shares in Waypoint REITare trading 0.6 per cent higher at $2.72.