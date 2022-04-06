PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) reports record March quarter revenue

PolyNovohas reported record March quarter revenue of $12.26 million, up 59.3 per cent from the same period a year ago.Year-to-date revenue came in at $30.42 million with a run rate circa $48 million per annum. It said revenue included income of $1 million from BARDA and $108,000 from a Victorian State Government grant.“More sales reps equals a wider geographical footprint and increased sales. More reps and the diminishing effects of Covid, have driven record sales in US, UKI and Australia," said chairman David Williams.Shares in PolyNovoare trading 5.1 per cent higher at $1.14.