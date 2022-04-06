Heartland (ASX:HGH) expands management & makes executive changes

Heartland Groupannounced that it has expanded its strategic management group and made changes to its executive team.The NZ financial group said it has expanded its strategic management group across Heartland Group and Heartland Bank to support future growth across the company.This follows Heartland’s recent acquisition of StockCo. It said the changes reflect the added focus on Australia and the increased scale in Heartland Bank, resulting in more dedicated resources.Meanwhile, Michael Drumm has been appointed chief operating officer of Heartland. He was previously chief risk officer of Heartland Bank.Andy Wood will take over as chief risk officer of Heartland Bank from April 11. Andy joins Heartland Bank from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand where he held several supervision leadership roles.Shares in Heartland Groupare in a trading halt, and last traded at $2.11.