Abacus Property (ASX:ABP) announces new Chief Financial Officer

has appointed Evan Goodridge as its new chief financial officer following the retirement of Rob Baulderstone.
Evan joined Abacus in 2011 and in his current position as general manager – finance, has led the finance function across treasury, financial reporting, accounting and tax.
Rob has retired after 18 years with the company, and will remain with Abacus until August 31 to ensure a smooth transition.
“Having worked closely with Rob for the past 10 years, Evan brings the relevant experience to the role and together with Rob will ensure a smooth transition,” said managing director Steven Sewell.
are trading 1.4 per cent higher at $3.34.