Pendal jumps on takeover bid, Iluka Resources signs off on WA refinery: ASX up 0.5% at noon

The Aussie sharemarket has continued to climb after opening higher this morning. Across the sectors, materials is leading while consumer discretionary weighs. In the winner’s corner are healthcare and utilities.The top performer is Pendal Group, trading 21.4 per cent higher at $5.44 after it received a non-binding takeover bid from investment manager Perpetual.Mineral sands major Iluka Resourcesis set to head into the rare earth sector after the board signed off on a $1.2 billion refinery build in WA. Iluka said the refinery will produce rare earth oxides that are critical inputs across a range of industries and technologies, including electric vehicles. Shares are trading 4.3 per cent higher at $12.02.Heavyweight miners are posting gains, led by Fortescue Metalsup 3.1 per cent to $21.71. BHPhas added 0.6 per cent to $52.69 and Rio Tintois trading 0.5 per cent higher at $120.97.Gold stocks are also advancing, led by Northern Starup 2.6 per cent to $10.77. Evolution Mininghas risen 2.1 per cent to $4.42 and Newcrest Miningis trading 1.3 per cent higher at $27.29.Telix Pharmaceuticalsis leading the healthcare space, following its news that its prostate cancer imaging agent Illuccix® is now commercially available in the US. The product can be ordered from 117 cardinal health and pharmalogic pharmacies across the US. Shares are trading 6.3 per cent higher at $4.54.Energy stocks are climbing, led by Beach Energyup 1 per cent to $1.57. Woodside Petroleumis up 0.9 per cent to $32.96 and Santosis trading 0.3 per cent higher at $7.92.Major banks are under pressure, except Westpacwhich is trading 0.3 per cent higher at $24.03. Commonwealthis weighing the most, down 0.5 per cent to $104.06.Elsewhere, Pepper Moneyis set to acquire a 65 per cent stake in Stratton Finance for $78 million. It said the acquisition will help deliver an immediate avenue for its Asset Finance business, broaden its distribution footprint and provide Straton’s network access to its financial products. The deal is set to be completed in the third quarter of 2022. Shares are 4.4 per cent higher at $2.16.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.5 per cent or 34.2 points higher at 7528.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 25 points.The Melbourne Institute released its inflation figures for February. The inflation gauge rose 0.8 per cent in the month from February, up 4 per cent over the year.The Australian Bureau of Statistics released the retail sales figures from February, which gives us more colour as to where Aussie's are spending their money. Retail trade rose 1.8 per cent month-on-month, and rose 9.1 per cent compared with February 2021.Banks and iron ore miners are supposed to outperform today amid a strong lead from the treasuries’ performance. The iron ore futures have settled close to 8-month highs on hopes of increasing additional economic stimulus. This morning, we can see that heavyweight miners are rising but banks are lower.After being in a trading halt, Domain Holdingsis one to watch. Goldman Sachs has rated the company as a neutral with a price target of $5.10, following the news of its acquisition of Realbase. Shares are trading 0.3 per cent higher at $4.02.A couple of things to note, China is closed today and tomorrow, and Hong Kong will join them. Wall St will close at 6am for now as daylight savings ends, eastern time.The best-performing sector is materials, up 1.3 per cent. The worst-performing sector is consumer discretionary, down 0.5 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Pendal Group, trading 21.4 per cent higher at $5.44. It is followed by shares in Liontown Resourcesand Magellan Financial GroupThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Fletcher Building, trading 2.7 per cent lower at $5.69. It is followed by shares in Bank of Queenslandand Aristocrat LeisureGold is trading at US$1923.70 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.0 per cent higher at US$159.85 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 3.46 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 75.03 US cents.