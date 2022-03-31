Stocks of the Hour: ANZ Bank, Corporate Travel & Heartland

ANZ Bankhas commenced ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions, under a joint venture with European payments provider Worldline. The new joint venture will provide ANZ’s Australian customers with access to point-of-sale and online payment technology. Shares are trading 0.4 per cent lower at $27.50.Corporate Travel Managementhas completed its $175 million acquisition of Helloworld Travel. The travel booking company said it will integrate Helloworld’s corporate and entertainment brands right away, with an acute focus on welcoming customers and optimising travel policies through its service. Shares are trading over 1 per cent lower at $23.51.NZ financial group Heartlandis set to acquire StockCo from its current shareholders, StockCo Australia which owns 70 per cent, and agribusiness Elders which owns 30 per cent. StockCo Australia specialises in livestock finance for cattle and sheep farmers. The total acquisition will cost $143 million with a potential top-up of $11 million. Shares are flat at $2.09.