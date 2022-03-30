Tech stocks rally, Banks lift, Energy drags: ASX closes 0.7% higher

The Australian sharemarket held its gains in the afternoon and finished Wednesday’s session in positive territory thanks to a boost in tech stocks. Following the release of the Federal Budget last night, most sectors closed higher across the local bourse.Technology was by far the best sector, while energy and materials were the only two sectors to close lower. In the winner’s corner were health care, industrials and consumer discretionary.Tech stocks rallied with the top performer Life360up 9.6 per cent to $5.92. This was followed by software giant Megaportup 6.8 per cent to $14.10 and Afterpay owner Blockup 6.1 per cent to $194.37.Major banks finished higher, led by Macquarieup 2.1 per cent to $207.09. Westpacadded 0.9 per cent to $24.51, NABrose 0.8 per cent to $32.37, Commonwealthlifted 0.7 per cent to $107.07 and ANZclosed flat at $27.88.Heavyweight miners BHPand Rio Tintoboth finished flat, while Fortescue Metalsrose 1.6 per cent to $19.80 following a media clarification released today regarding Fortescue Future Industries signing a memorandum of understanding with E.ON.Energy stocks closed lower, led by Beach Energydown 0.9 per cent to $1.59. Woodside Petroleumfell 0.8 per cent to $32.54 and Santosclosed 0.6 per cent lower at $7.87.Gold stocks were mixed. Newcrest Miningwas flat at $26.88, Northern Starfell 0.5 per cent to$10.74 and Evolution Miningclosed 0.7 per cent lower at $4.38.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.7 per cent or 50 points higher at 7,515.The federal government pledged $60 million to bring back international visitors. Flight Centreclosed 1.1 per cent higher at $20.14 and Corporate Travelclosed 1.6 per cent higher at $24.25.Amid the government’s commitment to helping couples with pregnancy, Healiusclosed 0.7 per cent higher at $4.43 and Virtus Healthclosed 0.6 per cent lower at $8.05.Vicky Brady was named as CEO for Telstra, replacing Andrew Penn who served in the role for more than seven years. Shares closed 0.8 per cent lower at $3.90.JP Morgan cut Uniti Groupto neutral with a boosted price target of $5. Shares closed 1.1 per cent higher at $4.69.Bell Potter cut Gold Road Resourcesrating to a hold from buy, and raised its target price to $1.70. Shares closed flat at $1.66.The partnership comprising Charter Halland Dutch pension fund PGGM are set to acquire Irongate for $1.90 per security with Irongate security holders entitled to retain the dividend for the period ending March 31. The deal will see Charter Hall retain a 12 per cent stake, with Dutch pension fund PGGM owning the remaining 88 per cent. Shares closed 1.2 per cent higher at $16.40.Eagers Automotivehave been in talks with WFM Motors to acquire a portfolio of dealerships in Canberra, ACT for around $205 million. The auto-parts retailer said the dealerships operate across 10 owned properties and three commercially leased sites, with an annual turnover of around $450 million. Shares closed 2.2 per cent higher at $14.40.Sandfire Resourcesappointed independent non-executive director John Richards as non-executive chair, effective from today. Mr Richards will take over Derek La Ferla, who has served as the non-executive chairman of Sandfire since May 2010. Shares closed 0.4 per cent lower at $5.73.The Star Entertainmentwas served by Slater & Gordon with a statement of claim for a securities class action in the Supreme Court of Victoria. Star said the claim alleges that its company failed to comply with continuous disclosure requirements and engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct between 2016 and 2022. Shares closed 2 per cent lower at $1.20.Johns Lyng Groupwill lead the NSW flood recovery after going into a contract with the NSW Government. As part of the government’s recovery response to the February and March flooding, Johns Lyng will be the managing contractor and will work closely with the NSW Government over the coming weeks to roll out this program to flood-impacted communities. Shares closed 1.3 per cent higher at $8.68.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 35 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 5 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 14 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 37 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 3.8 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Energy, down 0.8 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Life360, closing 9.6 per cent higher at $5.92. It was followed by shares in Magellan Financial Groupand MegaportThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Telix Pharmaceutical, closing 5.9 per cent lower at $4.29. It was followed by shares in Incitec Pivotand Ramelius ResourcesJapan's Nikkei has lost 1.3 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 1.3 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 1.6 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1924.03 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.4 per cent higher at US$152.95 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 2.6 per cent.Light crude is trading $1.03 higher at US$105.27 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 75.30 US cents.