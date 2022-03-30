Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) to lead NSW flood recovery

Johns Lyng Groupis set to lead the NSW flood recovery after going into a contract with the NSW Government.As part of the government’s recovery response to the February and March flooding, Johns Lyng will be the managing contractor and will work closely with the NSW Government over the coming weeks to roll out this program to flood-impacted communities.Johns Lyng said the Australian and NSW Government funded $142 million into the property assessment and demolition program to provide free structural assessments of eligible flood impacted properties in 58 local government areas.It also said properties that were found to be beyond economic repair, demolition and removal of waste will be available.Johns Lyng's chief executive, Nick Carnell, said that the group’s primary focus is on ensuring communities are supported throughout this process and rebuilt and rejuvenated as quickly as possible.“We, along with all Australians, were shocked by the immense scale of the devastation and destruction caused by these floods. So JLG is both honoured to be awarded this contract and eager to commence with this significant body of work,” said CEO Nick Carnel.Shares in Johns Lyng Groupare trading 2 per cent higher at $8.74.