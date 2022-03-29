Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) appoints new chairman

by Lauren Evans March 30, 2022 10:55 AM

Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) has appointed independent non-executive director John Richards as non-executive chair, effective from today.

Mr Richards is taking over Derek La Ferla, who has served as the non-executive chairman of Sandfire since May 2010. Mr La Ferla announced his intention to retire from the board at the company’s 2021 annual general meeting and will remain as a non-executive director during 2022 as the board continues their succession program.

Mr Richards was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Sandfire in January last year. He is also a non-executive director of Northern Star Resources and Sheffield Resources.

‘It is an honour to succeed Derek as Sandfire’s chair. Under Karl’s leadership and Derek’s guidance, Sandfire is emerging as a globally significant producer of future-facing metals,” said Mr Richards.

Shares in Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) are trading 0.9 per cent lower at $5.70. 

