Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) appoints new chairman

Sandfire Resourceshas appointed independent non-executive director John Richards as non-executive chair, effective from today.Mr Richards is taking over Derek La Ferla, who has served as the non-executive chairman of Sandfire since May 2010. Mr La Ferla announced his intention to retire from the board at the company’s 2021 annual general meeting and will remain as a non-executive director during 2022 as the board continues their succession program.Mr Richards was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Sandfire in January last year. He is also a non-executive director of Northern Star Resources and Sheffield Resources.‘It is an honour to succeed Derek as Sandfire’s chair. Under Karl’s leadership and Derek’s guidance, Sandfire is emerging as a globally significant producer of future-facing metals,” said Mr Richards.Shares in Sandfire Resourcesare trading 0.9 per cent lower at $5.70.