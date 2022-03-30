Star Entertainment (ASX:SGR) confirms class action

The Star Entertainmenthas been served by Slater & Gordon with a statement of claim for a securities class action in the Supreme Court of Victoria.Star said the claim alleges that its company failed to comply with continuous disclosure requirements and engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct between 29 March 2016 and 16 March 2022 through various alleged disclosures or non-disclosures about its systems, controls, operations and regulatory risks.The allegations reference the ongoing ILGA inquiry and previous media reporting.The Star said it intends to defend the proceedings.Shares in The Star Entertainment Groupare trading flat at $3.26.